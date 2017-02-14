(Corrects December data in headline and first paragraph to show 2.1 percent decline, not 2.0 percent, after statistics agency corrected its data)

BRASILIA Feb 14 Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 2.1 percent in December from November, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll expected a decrease of 1.95 percent.

Sales fell 4.9 percent from the year-earlier period , compared with expectations for a 4.5 percent drop in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)