BRASILIA Jan 21 Brazil's federal tax revenues
fell in 2015 to their lowest since 2010, the country's tax
agency said on Thursday, highlighting the challenges the
government faces to improve its finances as the economy sinks
into its worst recession in decades.
Brazil's federal government collected 121.5 billion
Brazilian reais ($29.25 billion) in taxes in
December, down 4.32 percent from the same month a year before
when discounted for inflation. For 2015, the government
collected 1.221 trillion reais, down 5.62 percent from the
previous year.
Economists expected December tax revenues to total 117
billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters
poll of 9 economists. The country collected 95 billion reais in
federal taxes in November, according to the agency.
A deepening recession, Brazil's worst since 1990, has
dragged down tax revenues, complicating President Dilma
Rousseff's efforts to rebalance the fiscal accounts to regain
the trust of investors.
Most economists doubt the government will be able to meet
its 2016 primary budget surplus target equivalent to 0.5 percent
of the gross domestic product. The government most likely missed
its budget goal last year by a long shot as revenues plummeted.
The primary surplus, which excludes interest payments, is
closely watched by investors as a measure of a country's
capacity to repay its debt.
($1 = 4.1545 Brazilian reais)
