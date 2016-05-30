(Corrects sixth paragraph to reflect missed payment of $8
million, not 8 million reais as Moody's originally stated in its
report)
SAO PAULO May 30 Missed debt payments by Rio de
Janeiro underscore credit risks facing all Brazilian states,
adding to pressure on the federal government to offer more
generous relief to struggling states, Moody's Investors Service
said on Monday.
Moody's analyst Paco Debonnaire called Rio's missed payment
to a French development bank last week "credit negative for all
of Brazil's states" and stressed that the federal government is
on the hook for states' debts to foreign institutions.
"We expect that Rio's missed payment will further press the
Brazilian government to offer more generous terms in its plan to
renegotiate states' public debt," wrote Debonnaire.
Less than 15 percent of Brazilian states' outstanding debt
is to foreign institutions, Debonnaire said, and their foreign
debt servicing totaled 5.3 billion reais in 2015, or less than
0.5 percent of federal revenue.
Brazil's economic downturn, the worst since the 1930s for
Latin America's largest economy, is weighing on public finances
throughout the country, but Rio is suffering in particular as
the state economy relies heavily on the struggling oil industry.
Rio missed a payment of $8 million last week to Agence
Française de Developpement after a missed payment earlier in the
month to the Inter-American Development Bank, Moody's said.
Late last month, Brazil's Supreme Court gave the federal
government two months to renegotiate states' debt burdens, which
have forced some state governments to delay payments to public
employees and retirees.
Earlier in April, the court allowed states to reduce
interest payments to the federal government temporarily.
($1 = 3.6 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)