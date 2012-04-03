BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's package of new measures to help struggling industries will not hurt the government's commitment to fiscal discipline, President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday.

Rousseff said the government would maintain its goal of a budget surplus before interest payments, creating conditions for real interest rates to continue falling.

Earlier on Tuesday Finance Minister Guido Mantega announced plans to slash payroll taxes, stimulate local industry with government purchases and provide better financing for exporters, who are struggling with a stronger Brazilian currency.