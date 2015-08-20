BRASILIA Aug 20 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday that growing unemployment is her primary concern, followed by high inflation rates.

Brazil's unemployment rate rose for a seventh straight month in July to the highest level in over five years, official data showed, while inflation is forecast to finish the year around 9.3 percent, above a government target.

"The rise in unemployment worries me every single day," she told reporters after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brasilia. "Inflation is the second thing that worries me each day." (Reporting by Luciana Otoni, writing by Walter Brandimarte, editing by G Crosse)