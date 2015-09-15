EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies down on profit-taking after Macron win
(Updates prices)
SAO PAULO, May 8 Latin American currencies
weakened on Monday, tracking a decline in the euro on
profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's victory in France's
presidential elections.
Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro
to a six-month peak on investor relief over the defeat of
nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had threatened to take France out
of the European Union.
The currency soon reversed direction, dragging along assets
from ris