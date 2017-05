BRASILIA Brazil's government plans to set legal limits to public expenditures and adopt flexible fiscal targets as part of the reforms needed to rekindle economic growth, President Dilma Rousseff told lawmakers in a speech at the opening session of the 2016 legislative year.

Rousseff also said the government would send a bill proposing changes to the pension system.

(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto, Anthony Boadle and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)