SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said she was "quite anguished" over the country's
rising inflation rate and said her government would do "the
possible and the impossible" to rein in prices.
In an interview with Globo TV broadcast on Saturday, she
also said the government needed to conclude its fiscal
adjustment plan as fast as possible to overcome a "temporarily
difficult" economic situation.
"I'm quite anguished over inflation, I believe this is one
of the things that worry me the most," Dilma said.
"I know this is temporary but I also know that ... it
affects people's daily lives."
Brazil's consumer inflation hit an 11-year peak of 8.47
percent in May and economists say it may accelerate further
before easing under pressure from an aggressive monetary policy
campaign.
To bring inflation back to an official 4.5 percent target by
the end of 2016, the central bank is expected to further raise
the benchmark Selic rate in coming months.
Brazil's interest rates are already at 13.75 percent, the
highest since January 2009.
"I'm worried because I think we'll have to make a huge
effort. And I want to say this: we will do the possible and the
impossible for Brazil to have a very stable inflation rate
again, within the target," Rousseff said.
She said inflation was expected to come down by the end of
the year but also cautioned that this depended on factors
outside the government's control.
