LONDON, July 27 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday her government will unveil more measures to stimulate the economy in August and September, including investments in ports, airports, railroads and highways.

Speaking to journalists in London, where she is attending the opening of the Olympic games, Rousseff anticipated Brazil will grow at a faster rate in coming months, despite the impact of the global economic crisis.

Brazil, which will host the World Cup in 2014 and the Olympic games in 2016, has been struggling to ramp up its infrastructure as its economy grinds to a near halt.

After strong growth of 7.5 percent in 2010, the economy grew by just 2.7 percent in 2011. This year, economists are forecasting growth of as low as 1.5 percent.