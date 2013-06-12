(Corrects figure to 18.7 bln reais instead of 17 bln reais
after gov't clarification)
* Gov't $8.7 billion credit line aims to bolster spending
* Move comes after drop in Rousseff's popularity
* Rousseff says gov't fiscal accounts are under control
By Carl Patchen
BRASILIA, June 12 Brazil will hand out 18.7
billion reais ($8.7 billion) in cheap loans for home appliance
purchases, the government said on Wednesday, in a move to
bolster Brazilians' buying power as a lackluster economy and
high inflation erode its approval rating.
President Dilma Rousseff, a leftist economist who is widely
expected to run for re-election next year, saw her high
popularity edge lower for the first time in months as Brazilians
grow wary of high inflation and slow growth, two recent opinion
polls showed.
The new credit line underlines the administration's efforts
to cast a positive light after weeks of non-stop negative news
ranging from violence between Indians and farmers to protests
over a hike in bus fares and Standard & Poor's warning of a
rating downgrade.
Rousseff also sent a clear message to investors worried
about the stability of an economy that only three years ago grew
a staggering 7.5 percent. Last year Brazil grew only 0.9
percent.
"Inflation is under control, public finances are under
control," Rousseff said after announcing the new credit line
that also includes loans for furniture purchases.
Heavy public spending has been criticized by some economists
who say it undermines the central bank's efforts to contain
persistently high inflation. The central bank started to hike
interest rates in April after bringing borrowing costs down to
record lows.
Government officials launched a media offensive this week to
assure markets that the administration remains fiscally
responsible despite weakening budget indicators.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the government is
willing to cut spending to reach an already-lowered fiscal
savings target this year, according to an interview with local
daily Folha de Sao Paulo.
The government has relaxed its tough fiscal savings rules in
the last two years to bolster public investment and give
billions of dollars in tax breaks to local businesses.
The credit line is earmarked for participants of a social
housing program called "Minha Casa Minha Vida." It will be
financed by the Brazilian treasury, which usually sells local
debt and transfers the funds to state-run banks which disburse
the credit to customers.
($1 = 2.1450 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Andrew Hay)