SAO PAULO Aug 28 The Brazilian economy has
enough firepower to stem the impact of global market turmoil,
President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday, in an attempt to
reinforce confidence in the nation's currency.
Rousseff blamed the recent slump in the real,
Brazil's currency, on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
is on its way to tightening monetary policy. She said Brazil has
"large international reserves," which she suggested were
"ammunition" that could help ease market volatility.
"Do you know that old story about keeping your money beneath
your mattress? Well, Brazil doesn't but it does have between
$378 billion and $372 billion in international reserves," she
told radio stations in the city of Belo Horizonte in an
interview. "We have what is called 'ammunition' to deal with
those global situations."
Investors are questioning Rousseff's economic policy, saying
it has made the country more vulnerable to rising debt and
inflation, state interference in some sectors and a weaker real.
The government has defended its stance by saying policies - such
as ample tax breaks and loan disbursements from state-run banks
to aid the industry - are cushioning Brazil from global turmoil.
WHIPLASH
The real, along with India's rupee, has weakened more than
any other major currency since May. Its tumble of over 15
percent is forcing businesses, policymakers and consumers to
prepare for consequences, including inflation and a costlier
fundraising.
The decline has become another symbol of Brazil's fall from
grace among investors and produced a severe case of whiplash
among producers, who complain that the basic pillars of Latin
America's largest economy have constantly shifted under
Rousseff's left-leaning government.
Rousseff reiterated that the government is neither targeting
any level nor a direction for the currency. "Our policy is one
of a flexible currency," she said in the interview.
The currency strengthened 0.6 percent to 2.358 to the dollar
in late morning trading, running counter to global markets.
In an effort to shore up the real and stem volatility,
Brazil's central bank last Thursday said it would intervene in
foreign exchange markets with daily cash and currency swaps
valued at $60 billion by the end of the year.
The central bank's monetary policy committee, known as
Copom, is widely expected to deliver another half a percentage
point hike in interest rates on Wednesday.
Brazil's low growth in her 2 1/2-year tenure as president
has been the result of a slow global expansion, Rousseff said,
adding that Brazil's public finances remain "very good."