BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff on Wednesday said that payroll tax exemptions used as
stimulus against the country's economic slowdown will become
permanent.
Rousseff, facing the fourth straight year of sluggish growth
and an expected bid for re-election in 2014, told reporters
that in 2011, when she took office, the government had
underestimated the severity of the global financial crisis. But
critics, she added, are still too negative on the outlook for
Latin America's biggest economy.
Rousseff made the comments at a breakfast with journalists
in Brasilia, the capital.
The corporate payroll measures are one of various tax breaks
that Rousseff has used as her main tool to stem a stark slowdown
in Brazil's economy.
After growth of as high as 7.5 percent during a decade-long
boom that fizzled just after Rousseff took office, Brazil's
growth is expected to slow to barely more than 2 percent by the
end of her four-year term.
Rousseff is also struggling with weakening consumer demand,
sluggish industrial production, low investment in the economy
and inflation, which during her time in office has risen
persistently close to the official tolerance limit of 6.5
percent.
As she heads into an election year, Rousseff is trying to
persuade Brazilians and foreign investors that Brazil's economic
outlook is not as dire as some critics suggest.
She is also highlighting measures to spur growth and buffer
her administration at a time when some senior officials are
preparing to leave the government and run for gubernatorial and
other offices.
Rousseff said a pending ministerial reform should take place
before Brazil's annual Carnival holidays, which this year start
in late February.
After heavy criticism of accounting tricks used by the
government to waver on budget targets in recent years, Rousseff
said she is studying what the official target in 2014 will be
for the so-called primary budget surplus. Finance Minister Guido
Mantega later Wednesday said the government will likely announce
the target in January or February.
The primary surplus, used as a gauge of the public sector's
ability to pay debts, consists of all government expenditures
minus interest payments on debt.
(Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro, writing by Paulo Prada; Editing
by Nick Zieminski)