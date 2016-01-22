BRASILIA Jan 21 President Dilma Rousseff's
government will announce a strategy next week to kick start the
Brazilian economy without causing it to overheat or fuel
inflation, sources in the administration said on Thursday.
The attempt to pull Brazil out of its worst recession in
decades will involve opening up state financing for certain
industries, infrastructure projects and smaller exporters to
save jobs.
But unlike the generous across-the-board credit policies
that weighed heavily on Brazil's fiscal accounts during
Rousseff's first term, the new strategy will not involve
subsidized loans and will be directed at very specific sectors.
"Heating up the economy and fighting inflation can be
contradictory. The government needs a strategy to reconcile the
two things," said a source in the Planalto presidential palace.
The plan will be unveiled by Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa
Jan. 28 during a meeting of a revived Economic and Social
Development Council, an advisory body that brings together
businessmen and labor leaders, government officials and civil
society representatives, presidential aides said.
Barbosa replaced fiscal conservative Joaquim Levy in
December and is tasked with difficult job of restoring growth
while maintaining spending austerity to bridge a gaping deficit
and rein in inflation.
Top priorities will be private infrastructure concessions to
upgrade ports and airports and build roads and railways, and
stimulus to small and medium companies and exports.
To help companies enter the export market, the plan is to
set up a fund with money from the National Development Bank
BNDES to be loaned with long-term interest rates so they can get
started, buy raw materials and start producing until they start
bringing in export revenues, a trade policy source said.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)