BERLIN Aug 20 A slump in commodity markets will
burden the global economy for some time to come, Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff told Germany's Handelsblatt business
daily, adding she hoped the Brazilian economy would pick up in a
year.
Fears that growth in China, which carried the global economy
following the 2008 financial crisis, is slowing over the long
term are affecting riskier assets around the world, with
commodities and emerging markets among the hardest hit.
"The process of falling commodity prices due to the
adjustment in China will continue to burden the global economy
for a long time," Rousseff told Handelsblatt.
"The current crises in emerging economies will have their
effects on the global economy," she added.
Turning to Brazil, where Rousseff is trying to reduce a
gaping fiscal deficit and restore confidence in her government's
accounts, she said her country was facing "massive economic
difficulties".
Rousseff expected a recession in Brazil for the next six to
12 months and hoped signs of an improvement would then take
hold.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is currently in Brazil on an
official visit.
