BRASILIA May 6 Growth in Brazil's services
sector slowed in April as business sentiment soured, a survey
showed on Tuesday, suggesting companies increasingly expect
little of the windfall they once hoped would come with hosting
the upcoming soccer World Cup.
HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian services
dropped on a seasonally adjusted basis to 50.4 in
April from 51.0 in March. A reading above 50 indicates growth.
Business expectations in hotels, restaurants, banks and
other services firms worsened to their weakest level since
Brazil's PMI series began in 2007, while new orders dropped to
their lowest since August, HSBC said.
About 600,000 foreign tourists are expected for the
month-long soccer tournament kicking off on June 12.
Yet, hotels in host cities such as Curitiba and Sao Paulo
are scrambling to fill rooms for the event. If the
higher-than-expected vacancy is any indication, whatever boost
comes from hosting one of the world's largest sport events may
be too small to lift Brazil's economy out of its four-year
malaise.
HSBC's Composite Index for the country,
incorporating weaker manufacturing activity data released last
week, dropped to 49.9 in April from 51.0 in March.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)