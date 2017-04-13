(Adds data)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's services
sector in February grew for a fourth straight month, government
data showed on Thursday, following an upward revision in January
that reinforced hopes of an economic recovery.
The sector expanded by 0.7 percent in February from the
preceding month after seasonal adjustments, the statistics
agency IBGE said. It modified January data to report a 0.2
percent increase instead of an originally announced drop of 2.2
percent.
On Wednesday, the IBGE also amended its January retail data
to show sales volumes jumped rather than fell. However, it said
they declined 0.2 percent in February.
Some economists said the retail and services data for
January added to evidence that Brazil could soon exit its worst
recession on record.
Among services showing growth in February were tourism,
information technology and transportation, the IBGE said.
Services posting significant declines included media and
telecommunications.
It added the services sector fell 5.1 percent from a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by W Simon)