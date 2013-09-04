SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Brazil's service sector shrank in August for the first time in a year, a closely watched business survey showed on Wednesday, adding to signs of renewed weakness in Latin America's largest economy.

HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian services fell to 49.7 in August from 50.3 in July on a seasonally adjusted basis. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

Retreating services activity and an ongoing slowdown in manufacturing lead to an overall PMI contraction for the second month in a row. The survey reinforced views that Brazil's spurt of economic growth in the second quarter has quickly fizzled.

HSBC's Composite Output Index for the country, which includes both services and manufacturing activity, came to 49.7 in August, compared to 49.6 in July.

Employment in Brazil's private sector fell for the first time in six months, the survey showed, highlighting concerns about weak job creation as companies focus on controlling costs.

A sharp depreciation in Brazil's currency, the real, has driven up the price of imported materials and stoked cost inflation. The price of manufacturing inputs rose at the fastest pace in five years, HSBC found, while service providers saw the biggest increase in the year to date.

"The inflation picture worsened, with both prices charged and input costs climbing at a faster pace than in July," wrote Andre Loes, HSBC's Chief Economist in Brazil.

Bets are rising that the central bank may have to raise interest rates faster than first expected this year, reining in price increases but also weighing on fragile economic growth. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Andrew Hay)