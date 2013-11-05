SAO PAULO Nov 5 Activity in Brazil's services
sector surged to an eight-month high in October, a closely
watched business survey showed on Tuesday, adding to hopes for a
fourth-quarter rebound in Latin America's largest economy.
HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian services
rose to 52.1 in October from 50.7 in September on a
seasonally adjusted basis, at its highest level since February.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
Stronger services activity led a broader rebound in Brazil's
private sector. HSBC's Composite Output Index for
the country, which includes both services and manufacturing
activity, also hit an eight-month high of 52.0 in October,
compared to 50.7 in September.
The October survey raised hopes for a recovery to end the
year after Brazil's economic activity hit a soft spot in the
third quarter due to a sharp currency swing, stagnant wages and
a plunge in consumer confidence.
"Firms reported that new business expanded at the fastest
pace since the beginning of the year," wrote Andre Loes, HSBC's
chief Brazil economist, in a research note.
"This is contrary to what other economic data had been
pointing to in recent months ... and, if sustained, points to
surprisingly strong economic growth in the fourth quarter."
Recovering business confidence improved the pace of new
business in five of six sectors in the survey. As a result
service providers added jobs at the fastest pace in 16 months,
although hiring remained modest by historical standards.
Inflationary pressures also continued to ease, with service
providers raising prices at the slowest pace in 21 months.