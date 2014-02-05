Feb 5 Activity in Brazil's services sector
slowed in January for the first time in five months, a business
survey showed on Wednesday, signaling a fragile start to the
year for Latin America's largest economy.
HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian services
fell on a seasonally adjusted basis to 49.6 in
January - its weakest since August 2012 - compared to 51.7 in
December. A reading above 50 indicates growth.
As a result, HSBC's Composite Output Index for
the country, incorporating soft manufacturing activity, fell to
49.9 in January from 51.7 in December, suggesting nearly flat
private sector activity.
Stagnant growth and stubborn price pressures have sapped
confidence in the Brazilian economy, which is stuck in a rut as
President Dilma Rousseff prepares to run for re-election in
October.
"The service sector is beginning 2014 on a substantially
softer note than we expected," said Andre Loes, chief economist
for HSBC in Brazil.
Meager investment, high labor costs and transportation
bottlenecks have also pushed up business costs at an alarming
pace despite meager economic growth.
Service providers reported the fastest inflation of input
prices in nearly three years, while the prices they charged
jumped at the fastest pace in more than five years.