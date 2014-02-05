Feb 5 Activity in Brazil's services sector slowed in January for the first time in five months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, signaling a fragile start to the year for Latin America's largest economy.

HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian services fell on a seasonally adjusted basis to 49.6 in January - its weakest since August 2012 - compared to 51.7 in December. A reading above 50 indicates growth.

As a result, HSBC's Composite Output Index for the country, incorporating soft manufacturing activity, fell to 49.9 in January from 51.7 in December, suggesting nearly flat private sector activity.

Stagnant growth and stubborn price pressures have sapped confidence in the Brazilian economy, which is stuck in a rut as President Dilma Rousseff prepares to run for re-election in October.

"The service sector is beginning 2014 on a substantially softer note than we expected," said Andre Loes, chief economist for HSBC in Brazil.

Meager investment, high labor costs and transportation bottlenecks have also pushed up business costs at an alarming pace despite meager economic growth.

Service providers reported the fastest inflation of input prices in nearly three years, while the prices they charged jumped at the fastest pace in more than five years.