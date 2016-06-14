BRASILIA, June 14 Brazil's government is considering putting a time limit on its proposed spending cap, newspapers said on Tuesday, suggesting interim President Michel Temer is easing his position about a permanent ceiling to help reduce debt.

Different proposals remain on the table, including one to make the spending ceiling valid through 2022, according to Folha de S. Paulo, and one to remain in force for 20 years, according to O Estado de S. Paulo and O Globo.

Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on June 2 dismissed market chatter that the government would abandon plans to implement a permanent spending cap.

However, as the measure requires a constitutional amendment, policymakers have discussed alternatives with lawmakers to ensure broad support in Congress. Amending the Constitution requires three-fifths approval from the legislature.

In May, Temer proposed an amendment to permanently limit spending to the rate of inflation of the previous year.

Temer plans to deliver his proposal to Congress in person on Wednesday, in a bid to signal his commitment to fiscal austerity, two sources told Reuters last week.

A Finance Ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday's newspaper reports.

The government has also extended talks with union leaders for a pension reform. Like the proposed spending cap, the retirement system overhaul is seen as key to restore market confidence in Brazil's beleaguered economy.

A formal pension reform proposal may not be sent to Congress before July, Temer's chief of staff said on Monday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)