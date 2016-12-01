MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
BRASILIA Dec 1 Brazilian states have agreed to support a pension reform and take measures to shore up local finances, but have yet to close a final deal, the governor of the state of Santa Catarina Raimundo Colombo told journalists, after a meeting with President Michel Temer and other governors.
States should reach a final agreement by the end of the year, Colombo said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela, May 20 (Reuters) - H undreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Saturday to mark 50 days of protests against the unpopular government of President Nicolas Maduro, with unrest gaining momentum despite a rising death toll and chaotic scenes of nighttime looting.