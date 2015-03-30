BRASILIA, March 30 Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told journalists on Monday he is increasingly confident there will be a solution for state debt woes after meeting with Senate President Renan Calheiros.

The Senate may vote on Tuesday on a bill that would give 30 days for the federal government to change the way the debts of states and cities are indexed, as required by a law passed late last year.

"I am quite confident of a positive way forward, a general understanding ... of the importance of everyone contributing to the fiscal adjustment," Levy said.

States' outstanding net debt grew 21 percent between 2010 and 2014 to nearly half a trillion reais, driven by a surge in public spending and federal government efforts to relax debt limits to increase investments. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Alan Crosby)