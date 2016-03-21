SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 21 The Brazilian
government, facing the threat of impeachment amid escalating
political turmoil, launched on Monday a plan to help stave off a
debt crisis among states and municipalities hit by the worst
recession in decades and climbing borrowing costs.
Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said at a news conference in
Brasilia the plan could cost taxpayers about 37 billion reais
($10.2 billion) within three years, because it would stretch out
debt maturities for some liabilities by as much as 20 years and
concede grace period on some of them.
Regional governments that adhere to the rescue plan will
have to streamline expenses, keep spending growth in line or
below annual inflation and set aside more of their recurring
revenues to fund pensions, Barbosa said. He also called on
states and municipalities to endorse the creation of a fiscal
responsibility law for them - which would help make their
finances sustainable over time.
($1 = 3.6150 Brazilian reais)
