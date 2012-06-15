* Gov't creates $9.8 bln credit line for states
* Investments aim to shield economy from European crisis
(Adds governor comments and background)
By Luciana Otoni and Asher Levine
BRASILIA, June 15 The Brazilian government on
Friday offered 20 billion reais ($9.78 billion) in cheap loans
to states, the latest in a string of stimulus measures to
bolster investment as Latin America's top economy struggles to
grow.
After a meeting with the country's governors, President
Dilma Rousseff agreed to give out the subsidized loans via the
state-owned development bank BNDES to finance infrastructure
investment.
Rousseff, a career economist, has struggled to jump-start
an economy that has flirted with recession since mid-2011. Risks
to Brazil's economic performance have grown further in the past
few months as the European debt crisis threatens another global
financial meltdown.
"The federal and state governments are carrying out
investments in an anti-cyclical move that aims to lower our
exposure to the international crisis," Finance Minister Guido
Mantega told reporters in the capital Brasilia.
He added that the government will ease rules on
public-private partnerships in states to boost investments,
which have disappointed in the first quarter of the year.
Governors said the new measures will help them spend more
on key projects and boost activity in their home states.
"These measures are very important for us to guarantee a
recovery in the second half of the year," said Eduardo Campos,
the governor of Pernambuco, the country's 10th largest economy.
Policymakers are scrambling to make the Brazilian economy
grow this year more than the 2.7 percent recorded in 2011 after
red-hot growth of 7.5 percent in 2010.
Economic activity grew only 0.22 percent in April from
March, official data showed on Friday, highlighting the gradual
pace of recovery in the world's No 6 economy.
SHIFT IN FOCUS?
Rousseff's administration seems to be shifting its focus to
investments after a slew of measures aimed at boosting
consumption, such as tax cuts on cars and freezers and
record-low lending rates.
Some analysts say Brazil's consumer-led growth model is
overstretched and the country needs structural reforms to lower
the infamous "Brazil Cost" - a mix of high taxes, decaying
infrastructure and crippling bureaucracy that drags on growth.
Increasingly indebted Brazilian consumers and companies are
starting to cut spending. Research company Serasa Experian said
on Friday that consumer defaults rose in May at the fastest pace
this year.
Rousseff has vowed to keep fostering consumer spending and
lower costs for companies by improving the tax system, slashing
duties and fighting the country's cumbersome bureaucracy.
She has scored several victories with legislation that aims
to simplify the tax system and lower the federal government's
share in a growing pension bill for public workers. However,
economists say the leftist government needs to do more to help
businesses deal with growing foreign competition.
(Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew
Hay)