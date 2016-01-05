(Adds analyst comments, sources' comments, context and
background on crisis)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Jan 5 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff is analyzing changes to pension, tax and labor laws
that would stimulate the country's ailing economy without
relaxing her government's austerity drive, an official with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The official, who requested anonymity to speak freely, said
the government was also considering additional measures, all
designed to reduce business costs and bolster investment, but
declined to give further details.
"The country needs stimulus measures, but without incurring
fiscal costs," the official said. "We are not going to give more
tax breaks or cheap credit. We are not going to use the past
model."
Two other sources said no decision has been taken on the
measures being discussed with politicians and business leaders.
Facing the worst recession in at least 25 years, Rousseff is
under pressure from her Workers' Party and labor unions to
jump-start the economy with the fiscal benefits and subsidized
credit that eroded Brazil's finances during her first
presidential term from 2011 to 2014.
"It is very difficult to think of any measure that can bring
some growth in the short term given the limited fiscal space,"
said Juan Jensen, partner with Sao Paulo-based consultancy 4E
Consultoria. "The announcement of economic reforms sounds like
the best option at this moment, but they are very difficult to
implement."
After a series of public disagreements over the pace of
austerity, Rousseff replaced fiscal hawk Joaquim Levy as finance
minister, naming leftist economist Nelson Barbosa as his
successor.
Barbosa, who was deputy finance minister during Rousseff's
first term, favors a less aggressive fiscal adjustment to avoid
suffocating a moribund economy, his aides said.
However, Rousseff has vowed to continue with Levy's plans to
raise taxes and cut expenses to rebalance the overdrawn public
accounts during her second term, which ends in 2018, and regain
the trust of investors in Latin America's biggest economy.
That fiscal adjustment is opposed by many of the leftist
president's allies in a rebellious Congress that is expected to
decide on her possible impeachment in March. Municipal elections
later this year also are raising pressure for her government to
spend more.
Rousseff is facing criticism from the Workers' Party for
considering setting a minimum retirement age as part of a reform
to limit some of the world's most generous pension benefits.
Playing against her efforts to jump-start the economy is the
central bank, which is expected to resume interest rate hikes at
its next meeting on Jan. 20 to curb double-digit inflation.
Data is likely to show the Brazilian economy contracted
nearly 4 percent in 2015 as a massive corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petrobras and the deepening
political stalemate zapped business confidence, economists said.
Economists expect the economy to contract yet again in 2016,
in the first back-to-back annual declines since the Great
Depression of the 1930s.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Paul
Simao)