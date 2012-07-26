* Brazil's IBGE did not say when data would be published

* Strike has not affected other indicators, IBGE says

SAO PAULO, July 26 The release of Brazil's unemployment rate for June was postponed due to a civil servants' strike, the national statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The IBGE did not say when it would release the monthly indicator, which is key to gauge the impact of the current economic slowdown on the country's job market and to assess the likelihood of an economic rebound in coming months.

The strike delayed the analysis of data for the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city and host of the 2016 Olympic Games. Data on the state of the job market of five other urban areas were released.

The unemployment rate in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, rose to 6.5 percent in June from 6.2 percent in May. It also rose in Recife, to 6.3 percent from 5.9 percent, but fell in Salvador, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.

Brazil's unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to 5.7 percent in June from 5.8 percent in May despite weak job creation during the month, according to the median forecast of 23 analysts polled by Reuters.

That would be the lowest rate for the month since the current data series was introduced in 2001. It would also remain close to an all-time low of 4.7 percent hit in December.

The strike, which was still underway in Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian states such as Mato Grosso, has not hindered the production of other indicators like the benchmark consumer price index IPCA, IBGE said.

Still, union members said the strike would likely affect IBGE's data gathering process for other indicators.