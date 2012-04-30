BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
SAO PAULO, April 30 Economists kept unchanged their year-end forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at 9 percent even after the central bank left the door open for more rate cuts in the minutes of its latest meeting, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.