BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
SAO PAULO May 7 Economists slashed their year-end forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate to 8.5 percent from 9 percent after the government changed remuneration rules for savings accounts to allow for lower rates, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
The fixed rate of return for savings accounts was one of the biggest obstacles to the central bank's so-called Selic rate falling below the record low of 8.75 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding