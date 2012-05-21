BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
SAO PAULO May 21 Economists lowered their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 3.09 percent from 3.20 percent a week before, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect