BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
SAO PAULO, June 25 Economists lowered their forecasts for economic growth in Brazil this year for the seventh straight week, to 2.18 percent from 2.30 percent last week, a central bank survey of economists showed on Monday.
The outlook for Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate in 2012 eased to 4.95 from 5.00 percent a week earlier, according to the survey.
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.