UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural Bank launches up to $1.1 bln Hong Kong IPO
* Three cornerstone investors to buy $431 mln worth of IPO shares
SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's consumer price index next year to 5.50 percent from 5.54 percent previously after the government announced measures to slash electricity rates, a central bank survey showed on Monday.
Analysts kept unchanged their estimates for the benchmark interest rate at the end of 2012 at 7.25 percent. They cut forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 1.57 percent from 1.62 percent a week before.
* Three cornerstone investors to buy $431 mln worth of IPO shares
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.