SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's consumer price index next year to 5.50 percent from 5.54 percent previously after the government announced measures to slash electricity rates, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

Analysts kept unchanged their estimates for the benchmark interest rate at the end of 2012 at 7.25 percent. They cut forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 1.57 percent from 1.62 percent a week before.