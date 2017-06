Oct 29 Economists raised their estimates for inflation this year for the 16th straight week, according to a weekly central bank survey on Monday.

The forecast for the annual increase in the benchmark IPCA consumer price index went to 5.45 percent from 5.44 percent a week earlier, the so-called Focus survey showed. Forecasts for interest rates and economic growth in 2012 remained unchanged, while the median estimate for inflation next year fell slightly.