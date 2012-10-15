SAO PAULO Oct 15 Brazil will likely hold benchmark interest rates at its current level of 7.25 percent through the end of this year, a central bank survey of economists showed on Monday.

Forecasts for inflation this year were up to 5.43 percent from 5.42 percent a week before, but estimates for inflation in 2013 were down to 5.42 percent from 5.44 percent previously, according to the survey.