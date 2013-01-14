UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
SAO PAULO Jan 14 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion this year to 3.20 percent from 3.26 percent, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
Analysts slightly raised their forecasts for inflation, to 5.53 percent from 5.49 percent.
The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in each direction.
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 2 A 10 percent surge over six weeks swept Japan's Nikkei stock index above the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since late 2015 on Friday, without dispelling doubts about the rally's shelf life given the outlook for automakers, banks and the yen.