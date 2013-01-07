SAO PAULO, Jan 7 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion this year to 3.26
percent from a previous estimate of 3.30 percent, a weekly
central bank survey showed on Monday.
Analysts also revised their forecasts for inflation in 2013
upwards slightly, to 5.49 percent from 5.47 percent.
The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in each direction.(pct) 2012 2013
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.71 5.73 5.47 5.49
Exchange rate - - 2.09 2.08
Interest rate - - 7.25 7.25
GDP growth 0.98 0.98 3.30 3.26
Industrial output -2.31 -2.36 3.50 3.00