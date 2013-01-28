China's yuan retreats from 7-month high, tight offshore liquidity eases

(Updates prices; adds quotes, details and table) By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch SHANGHAI, June 2 China's yuan pulled back from near seven-month highs against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after liquidity tightness eased slightly in Hong Kong and the greenback gained in global markets. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8070 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.8090. Friday's official guidance via the daily midpoint was th