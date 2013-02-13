SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's consumer inflation for this year, but kept unchanged their estimates for the benchmark interest rate, a weekly central bank survey showed on Wednesday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.68 5.71 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.05 2.03 2.07 2.05 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.10 3.09 3.70 3.80 Industrial output 3.17 3.10 3.70 3.70