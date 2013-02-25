UPDATE 1-Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 25 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2013 inflation rate for the second week in a row, to 5.69 percent, a central bank survey showed on Monday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.70 5.69 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.02 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.08 3.10 3.65 3.60 Industrial output 3.00 3.10 3.50 3.50
May 31 Hedge fund Corvex Management LP on Wednesday reported a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp and called for the possible sale of the oil and gas producer.