UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
SAO PAULO, April 15 Economists lowered forecasts for Brazil's 2013 inflation by a slim margin and kept other estimates for economic growth, interest rates and consumer prices in 2013 and 2014 largely unchanged, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.70 5.68 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 8.50 8.50 8.50 8.50 GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 3.00 3.00 3.85 3.80
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 A California federal judge is set to hear arguments on Friday in a case brought by two large counties requesting the suspension of President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.