SAO PAULO, April 22 Economists trimmed their
year-end forecast for Brazil's benchmark interest rate to 8.25
percent from 8.50 percent in the prior week after policymakers
said they would fight inflation with caution, a central bank
survey showed on Monday.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.68 5.70 5.70 5.71
Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 8.50 8.25 8.50 8.50
(end-period)
GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50
Industrial output 3.00 2.86 3.80 3.75
