SAO PAULO, May 20 Economists trimmed forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.98 percent from 3.00 percent previously, according to the median estimate in a weekly central bank survey published on Monday. Forecasts for inflation and interest rates in 2013 and 2014 remained unchanged from the prior week's survey. Consumer prices are expected to rise 5.8 percent in both years. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.80 5.80 5.80 5.80 Exchange rate 2.01 2.02 2.05 2.06 Interest rate 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.00 2.98 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 2.53 2.50 3.55 3.50