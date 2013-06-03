SAO PAULO, June 3 Economists slashed forecasts
for Brazil's economic growth this year following a
weaker-than-expected first-quarter performance of the gross
domestic product, according to a weekly central bank survey
published on Monday.
Economists also revised up their forecasts for end-year
interest rates after the central bank hiked them by 50 basis
points last week, more than expected by many analysts.
Brazil is expected to grow 2.77 percent this year, according
to the median forecast of about 100 economists, down from an
estimate of 2.93 percent in the prior week. Interest rates were
seen ending the year at 8.50 percent, up from a forecast of 8.25
percent seen in the prior week's survey.
Brazil's economy expanded 0.6 percent in the first quarter,
compared with the fourth quarter, less than the 0.9 percent
forecast by economists, according to government data published
last week.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.81 5.80 5.80 5.80
Exchange rate 2.03 2.05 2.07 2.10
Interest rate 8.25 8.50 8.50 8.50
GDP growth 2.93 2.77 3.50 3.40
Industrial output 2.43 2.50 3.10 3.00