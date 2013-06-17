SAO PAULO, June 17 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's year-end interest rate, while trimming estimates for economic growth in 2013, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday. Brazil is expected to grow 2.49 percent this year, down from 2.53 percent in the prior week, according to the median forecast of about 100 economists. The benchmark overnight lending Selic rate is seen ending this year and next at 9.00 percent, up from a forecast of 8.75 percent in the prior week's survey. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.80 5.83 5.80 5.80 Exchange rate 2.10 2.10 2.15 2.15 Interest rate 8.75 9.00 8.75 9.00 GDP growth 2.53 2.49 3.20 3.20 Industrial output 2.53 2.50 3.00 3.20