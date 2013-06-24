SAO PAULO, June 24 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2013 inflation and trimmed estimates for
economic growth this year and next, according to a weekly
central bank survey published on Monday.
The survey of around 100 financial institutions also showed
economists expect a weaker exchange rate at the end of this year
and next. Brazil's currency, the real, has plunged in the
past few weeks to the lowest in four years.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.83 5.86 5.80 5.80
Exchange rate 2.10 2.13 2.15 2.20
Interest rate 9.00 9.00 9.00 9.00
GDP growth 2.49 2.46 3.20 3.10
Industrial output 2.50 2.56 3.20 3.10