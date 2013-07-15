SAO PAULO, July 15 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2013 economic growth to 2.31 percent from
2.34 percent previously, according to a weekly central bank
survey published on Monday.
Economists also increased their 2014 year-end estimate for
the central bank benchmark Selic rate to 9.50 percent from 9.25
percent.
Brazil's economic activity fell 1.4 percent in May versus
April, according to central bank data released on Friday, a
sharper-than-expected fall that suggests the recovery remains
uneven.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.81 5.80 5.90 5.90
Exchange rate 2.20 2.20 2.22 2.30
Interest rate 9.25 9.25 9.25 9.50
GDP growth 2.34 2.31 2.80 2.80
Industrial output 2.34 2.23 3.00 3.00