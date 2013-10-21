GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil gains ahead of U.S. data, dollar slips
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation, infrastructure
SAO PAULO, Oct 21 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 year-end interest rate to 10.25 percent, from 9.75 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.81 5.83 5.95 5.94 Exchange rate 2.29 2.25 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 9.75 10.00 9.75 10.25 GDP growth 2.48 2.50 2.20 2.20 Industrial output 1.80 1.84 2.39 2.50
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation, infrastructure
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.