SAO PAULO, Aug 19 Economists raised forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2014 to 9.50 percent from 9.25 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Economists also trimmed their estimates for next year's inflation to 5.80 percent, from 5.85 percent previously. The survey provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Estimates for inflation, economic growth and interest rates for 2013 remained unchanged in the survey. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.74 5.74 5.85 5.80 Exchange rate 2.28 2.30 2.30 2.35 Interest rate 9.25 9.25 9.25 9.50 GDP growth 2.21 2.21 2.50 2.50 Industrial output 2.08 2.08 2.90 3.00