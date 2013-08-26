SAO PAULO, Aug 26 Economists raised forecasts for Brazil's year-end inflation to 5.80 percent from 5.74 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Economists also raised their estimates for the year-end benchmark interest rate to 9.50 percent, from 9.25 percent in the prior week's survey. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.74 5.80 5.80 5.84 Exchange rate 2.30 2.32 2.35 2.38 Interest rate 9.25 9.50 9.50 9.50 GDP growth 2.21 2.20 2.50 2.40 Industrial output 2.08 2.11 3.00 2.90