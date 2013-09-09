SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's year-end interest rates to 9.75 percent
from 9.50 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey
showed on Monday.
Brazil's benchmark Selic overnight lending rate
is currently at 9.00 percent.
Forecasts for economic growth and inflation remained
practically unchanged in the survey, which provides the median
forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.83 5.82 5.84 5.85
Exchange rate 2.36 2.36 2.40 2.40
Interest rate 9.50 9.75 9.75 9.75
GDP growth 2.32 2.35 2.30 2.28
Industrial output 2.11 2.10 3.00 3.00