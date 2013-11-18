DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
SAO PAULO, Nov 18 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazilian inflation this and next year to 5.84 and 5.91 percent respectively, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for economic growth and interest rates were largely unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.85 5.84 5.93 5.91 Exchange rate 2.25 2.27 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 10.00 10.00 10.25 10.25 GDP growth 2.50 2.50 2.11 2.10 Industrial output 1.72 1.70 2.42 2.50
